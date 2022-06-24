Rachel Banham with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Rachel Banham (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/23/2022
The WNBA named four co-captains, 10 starters and an honorary starter in Brittney Griner for the 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago.
“We need to make sure that we keep those 37 words and what they provided for us. We can’t go backward. We have to fight for even more,” Adrian Mitchell Newell told Yahoo Sports.
The South Carolina women’s basketball legend continued to grow her already impressive pro resume with the All-Star Game nod.
Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia, was selected as an honorary starter for the WNBA All-Star game.
The Sky social account made sure to troll ESPN after it shared the massive first-quarter advantage by the Aces.
The Suns continue to push their support of the WNBA All-Star and Phoenix Mercury center's case to raise awareness of her imprisonment in Russia.
Keep up to date on how leagues, players and teams are honoring the 50th anniversary on Thursday.
As the WNBA season heads for its halfway point, the league announced its 2022 All-Star starters and co-captains. While the 10-name list includes several repeat selections, there are a few young phenoms making their first All-Star appearance.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points, including two late free throws, to help the Sparks stop a three-game skid in the 84-82 win over the Washington Mystics.
Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson will also be captains and Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star.
