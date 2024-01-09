Rachel Balkovec reportedly hired by Miami Marlins as new director of player development

Balkovec's hire continues a busy offseason of change in the Marlins' front office, which began with Kim Ng's departure as general manager. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Miami Marlins have reportedly hired Rachel Balkovec as their new director of player development, overseeing the farm system, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Balkovec, 36, has worked in various capacities within baseball for the past decade. The past two seasons, she managed the Tampa Tarpons, the New York Yankees' Single-A affiliate, making her the first woman to manage a minor-league team.

Before becoming a manager, Balkovec was a strength and conditioning coach with the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros. Then she joined the Yankees as a full-time hitting coach in the organization.

It has been an offseason of front-office change for the Marlins, with spring training approaching in about a month. Peter Bendix was hired as president of baseball operations in November. That move came weeks after general manager Kim Ng, the first woman in MLB history to serve in that role, departed after three seasons. Former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was added as an assistant GM, and Vinesh Kanthan was brought on as the director of baseball operations after five years as the Texas Rangers' assistant director of baseball operations.

The Marlins went 84-78 in 2023, finishing third in the NL East before being swept in their best-of-three wild-card series by the Philadelphia Phillies.