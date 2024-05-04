Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: South East Stars go top

Sophia Dunkley top scored for South East Stars with an innings of 67 [Ben Hoskins - Getty Images]

South East Stars took over at the top of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy table after toppling pace-setting Sunrisers at Northampton.

Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards and Kalea Moore took two wickets each as Sunrisers were limited to 229-9.

Florence Miller made 30, batting at seven, although Esmae MacGregor and Kate Coppack added an unbroken 35 for the final wicket.

The Stars were always ahead of the asking rate as Davidson-Richards (50) and Sophia Dunkley (67) shared 105 runs for the third wicket but, although both were stumped, Phoebe Franklin's measured, unbeaten 28 steered Stars to a five-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

Vipers slither past Storm

Charli Knott smashed 102 as Southern Vipers kept up with the leaders with a dramatic final-over win over Western Storm at Bristol.

Knott shared 91 for the opening wicket with Maia Bouchier, then 115 for the second with skipper Georgia Adams (65) before Freya Kemp bludgeoned 44 from 33 balls to help the defending champions post 295-5 from their 50 overs.

Freya Davies ousted both openers, then ran out England captain Heather Knight for 62 to end a 112-run third wicket stand with Fran Wilson (53).

Skipper Sophie Luff and Danielle Gibson both made 51 to bring the target down to 10 needed off five balls but Mollie Robbins was then run out two balls later as Vipers slithered home by four runs.

Diamonds edge out Sparks

Hollie Armitage picked up three wickets in the final over as Northern Diamonds edged a last-ball nail-biter by just one run against Central Sparks at Edgbaston.

Erin Burns top-scored with 49 for Diamonds as they were bowled out for 216 in the final over before a 105-run stand between captain Eve Jones (65) and Abigail Freeborn (49) gave Sparks the foundation to chase a second win of the season.

A timely stand of 56 between Bethan Ellis (23) and Katie George (35) for the sixth wicket helped them regroup at 145-5. And, despite a couple of late wickets falling, George rotated the strike well with Ria Fackrell but holed out off Armitage for 35 from the first ball of the final over, with just four required for victory.

Grace Potts' single left Fackrell on strike with two needed from the final two balls but Armitage pinned her lbw for five and then ran out Hannah Baker from the final delivery to secure a third win in five for Diamonds.