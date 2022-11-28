Rachaad White's best plays from 109-yard game Week 12
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White's best plays from 109-yard game during Week 12.
Here are the top five first basemen set to hit the MLB free-agent market after the 2022 season.
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.
Follow all the action right here live with Yahoo Sports.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Jackson State is looking to keep its football coach Deion Sanders, who is garnering attention from several FBS schools, with Colorado being the latest
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' clock management in Sunday's loss to the Browns was puzzling, and his explanation only made it worse.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
Raheem Mostert wasn't active for the contest either.
Elijah Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in the 49ers' win over the Saints, but still is expected to miss time.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has confirmed.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings