Rachaad White's 43-yard touchdown has Bucs up 7-3 over Titans at halftime

The Buccaneers got off to a slow start offensively, but got some things going in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 7-3 lead over the Titans.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on a deep pass to end Tampa Bay’s first drive and the next two possessions went three-and-out.

But on the fourth, running back Rachaad White took a screen 43 yards to the end zone, giving Tampa Bay a four-point advantage. Mayfield barely evaded defenders to get the pass off, which was set up well with Tennessee bringing pressure.

The Bucs had a shot to score before halftime, too, but receiver Mike Evans dropped a third-down pass that would’ve moved the chains.

Mayfield ended the first two quarters 9-of-14 passing for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Evans caught three passes for 51 yards while Chris Godwin has three catches for 37 yards.

On the other side, rookie Will Levis is 9-of-13 for 82 yards. He’s faced significant pressure as well, with Tampa Bay bringing him down for three sacks. DeAndre Hopkins has one catch for 15 yards. Derrick Henry has been limited to just 12 yards on seven carries.

The Buccaneers will receive the second-half kickoff.