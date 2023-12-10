Rachaad White TD stretches Bucs lead to 19-10

The Buccaneers used a short field to score their first touchdown on Sunday, but they needed no such help for their second trip to the end zone.

Running back Rachaad White turned a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield into a 31-yard touchdown and the Buccaneers now lead the Falcons 19-10 with just over four minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Mayfield ran for the team's first score of the day and is now 10-of-18 for 88 yards through the air. White has 14 carries for 50 yards.

The Falcons have a edge in yards of more than 50, but they punted on three third quarter possessions and they are going to need to start generating some points soon if they want to end the day in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.