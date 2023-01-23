Rachaad White talks 2022 season, playoff loss vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense struggled for much of the 2022 season, but one of the bright spots was the emergence of rooking running back Rachaad White.

A third-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2022 NFL draft, White tailled nearly 800 yards of total offense during the regular season, despite splitting time with veteran incumbent Leonard Fournette.

Watch the video above to see White discuss the Bucs’ frustrating 2022 season, as well as Monday night’s disappointing playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire