Rachaad White hosts camp at Center High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Center Yellowjacket and current Tampa Bay Bucs running back Rachaad White remembers only one youth football camp growing up.

It was a Tony Gonzalez camp that his brothers went to, but he didn’t. This time, after his second full season in the NFL, he’s coming back to host his own camp back at his alma mater.

“I always wanted other guys that made it out to do something for the community and do something for the youth, so, for me, just being able to be that guy, be someone that people look up to and be in a position to host my first camp back home in Kansas City, it’s definitely where it should be,” White said.

The camp will be June 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Center High School.

Amazon approves new true-crime documentary with “ChiefsAholic”

“It means a lot, we’re expecting a big turnout, it’s looking good with the events and things we got going on,” White said. “It’s just going to be great going back to your old stomping grounds for a good cause and a good time. Just trying to be a light for these kids. Just tell them that there’s light at the end of the tunnel and whatever you do, just keep going in the right direction.”

It’s been a goal of his to come back to help the kids in KC. Growing up here, he hopes he can impart wisdom into the kids in his first camp.

“I want to leave a legacy. Me, being a kid from Kansas City, I know how hard it is to make it out. Like me, I feel like I got overlooked. But, it’s about showing hard and determination and being fearless and being hungry to get something out of life,” White said. “You can’t get deteriorated by what’s going on in your circumstances in life and I feel like that’s the biggest thing. If I can pass something on to someone else, it’s a good thing to keep having a positive movement.”

And hopes some kids fall in the same footsteps he did, overcoming adversity to get to the pinnacle of football, the NFL.

“I wasn’t going to stop until the wheels feel off. For the young guys out there, just understand what you want to do, how you want to do it and take it seriously. And while you’re doing it, just have fun with it,” White said. “At the end of the day, I’m playing a game I love. You want to do something that makes you happy and that you love. Also, don’t take anything for granted. Take full advantage of every opportunity, because sometimes you can fall victim to, like, one practice I don’t come out as hard and not enough energy as another. So you’ve got to have that dog in you, that chip on your shoulder every day.”

As for what to expect during the camp?

“Going to have some events and activities, we’ll teach the fundamentals and I’m looking forward to seeing some competition out there,” White said. “I also want to see kids bring out their personalities no matter what. You got to come with it!”

White is coming off his second season in Tampa Bay. He had 990 yards rushing along with 549 yards receiving , combining for nine touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown in the NFC Divisional Round game at Detroit.

Despite losing against the Lions, White says he and the team are ready to improve after last year’s late surge to a postseason berth.

Kansas City Chiefs: Read more stories from FOX4

“Things are good. We’ve got a new OC (Liam Coen) after the former OC got the HC job at Carolina (Dave Canales). So, really we’re just going through the OTA phase, getting the plays down and getting more comradery and chemistry going up with one another,” he said. “We were 2 games out from a Super Bowl and we had a lot of opportunities in that game. So, I’d say the biggest thing right now is focus, lock in. I had a pretty good year last year, but there’s a lot of things I think I can do better so I’m working in the offseason while trying to give back.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.