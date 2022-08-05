Racey McMath emerging as Titans’ deep threat: ‘My confidence is going through the roof’

As training camp continues to chug along into its second week, the Tennessee Titans have seen one of their 2021 draft picks, wide receiver Racey McMath, begin to stand out in practice.

McMath had a quiet first year in Nashville. He appeared in nine games but the vast majority of his contribution came on special teams. On offense, the LSU product tallied just two catches for eight yards despite Tennessee’s slew of injuries at the position during the campaign.

Looking ahead to 2022, McMath is trying to secure a bigger role, and after some very strong practices this week in which he flashed his ability to make plays down the field, the 23-year-old is on the road to doing just that.

Racey McMath has fully emerged as the #Titans deep threat. And it’s working. Caught another deep ball TD from Tannehill — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 5, 2022

Starting to think Racey McMath might at least be that vertical stresser of defenses in spots this season. He just keeps getting behind people (though his most recent TD, from Tannehill, was a coverage blow). — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) August 5, 2022

After practice on Friday, McMath said his confidence has grown significantly from where it was last year, something that is apparent through his impressive performances in practice this week.

“I feel a whole lot better, I feel more comfortable being able to play faster,” McMath said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “My confidence is going through the roof. I know the team is looking for me to be a guy on the team who can help us win games, so that’s what I’m trying to do. Be on the same timing with Ryan, create a bigger role.

“I’m way more confident than last year. I was kind of iffy but I’ve been in the playbook, moving around, being comfortable with the offense. They trust me, I’m just trying to build and make more plays.”

Oh would you look at that, yet another day of #Titans camp in which Racey McMath is doing nothing but make big plays. This guy is your vertical threat, Titans fans. All 6’3 220lbs of him. Runs a 4’3, has a year in this offense under his belt… do I smell a breakout season? — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) August 5, 2022

Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore has taken notice of McMath’s increased confidence.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Moore said. “I think the biggest thing Racey has done is that he’s realized there’s not a bunch of 6-foot-3, 230-pound wide receivers that can run a 4.3 like he can. He’s learning to play with that speed while imposing his will on defenders. He’s reaping the rewards of that.”

If McMath can secure the role as the team’s deep threat and is successful in it, he would be filling a huge need for Tennessee that the team has struggled to fill in recent years.

