Races return to Daytona today
The racing season kicks off this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
There was a brief moment of nostalgia inside the Daytona 500 Club when reigning IMSA sports car champions Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr crossed paths, spoke briefly in Portuguese, then shared a warm embrace. The Brazilians were celebrating the championship as teammates only 10 weeks ago. Now here they were in a hospitality suite inside Daytona International Speedway preparing to open the 2022 season as rivals.
Jimmie Johnson's back, Wayne Taylor Racing is the team to beat, and what about that weather forecast?
That Corvette or Lexus you see in the Daytona International Speedway garages might look familiar to one that blew your doors off on I-95 recently.
This is a reunion that was unexpected
Seeking a record fourth conesecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona victory, the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura was fastest in the opening practice of the Roar weekend.