Racers compete in Memorial Day Kwik Star Criterium

Beautiful Memorial Day weather provided the setting for bicycle races in Davenport.

The Kwik Star Criterium attracted racers from across the country for races all day long.

Our Quad Cities News was there for the racing action in the Village of East Davenport. Volunteers and racers said the races don’t supersede the importance of remembering those who died in service.

This is the 57th year for the event.

