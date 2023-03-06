Late-race wreck sets up high-stakes overtime in Las Vegas: Race Rewind
Relive the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that saw several drivers struggle at times and a late-race restart in NASCAR Overtime to decide the win.
Relive the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that saw several drivers struggle at times and a late-race restart in NASCAR Overtime to decide the win.
A surge in overtime led William Byron to a victory in Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Real-time updates as the NASCAR Cup Series descends on Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
After starting on the pole and running inside the top 15 throughout much of the afternoon, Joey Logano’s winning hopes faded with hard wall contact and a gnarly spin through the infield in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Lap 182 of the 267-lap marathon, Logano and Brad […]
An all-out slugfest between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal at UFC 285 ended with a submission.
When Jonathan Gannon left the Eagles to become the head coach in Arizona, defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson was the leading in-house candidate to replace him as defensive coordinator. The Eagles wound up hiring Sean Desai, however, and Wilson will not be sticking around as part of the coaching staff [more]
One way or another, a Hendrick Motorsports driver figured to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas. Kyle Larson nearly won the Pennzoil 400 in regulation, but a late caution put teammate William Byron in position to capture the checkered flag in overtime. Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of OT to put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick.
Top plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, 03/04/2023
UCLA women's basketball joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Elise Woodward and Angela Taylor following the Bruins' upset victory in the semifinals round of the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 3 in Las Vegas.
"This is a great story and I want to write a book about my life and my journey," Bhatia said after his Puerto Rico Open runner-up.
A late-race charge earned Austin Hill his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10) dropped their final game of the regular season to No. 23 Kentucky on Saturday.
In Arkansas basketball's regular season finale against Kentucky, Devo Davis was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the second half.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
"Next time, don't wait until there's 3 seconds left to talk."
Jack Harvey was taken to a hospital and Helio Castroneves needed an ice pack and X-rays. A pair of cars went airborne, the leaders crashed each other and the entire Andretti Autosport fleet was eliminated. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, meanwhile, won the IndyCar season-opening race.
Anthony Davis has 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting to help the Lakers end Golden State's five-game winning streak in Stephen Curry's return to play.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.