Race shops welcome fans as Charlotte race week kicks off

It’s Charlotte race week, which makes it a home race for most teams in the NASCAR garage.

Several will celebrate the local races at Charlotte Motor Speedway by hosting events for fans at their shops. Read below for a full rundown of local activities for the upcoming week.

Note: This story will be updated as more teams announce their plans for this week.

Kaulig Racing, Wednesday, May 25: Open House from 12-4 p.m. Fans in town all week for the race are welcome to make the short drive to Lexington for Kaulig Racing’s Open House. Those in attendance can check out the team shops, see the Cup Series and Xfinity Series cars on displays, enjoy refreshments, participate in giveaways and more. | More on Kaulig

Brandonbilt Motorsports, Thursday, May 26: Open House from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Brandon Brown merchandise will be available for purchase inside of the shop in Mooresville, and shop tours will take place every 30 minutes. Brandon will be present for the duration of the event, signing autographs and taking photos with fans. | More on Brandonbilt Motorsports

JR Motorsports, Thursday, May 26: Fan Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This will feature autograph sessions with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Wyatt Miller at 10 a.m., followed by signing sessions with JRM team drivers Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer and Carson Kvapil at 1 p.m. Fans must have a wristband to participate in the autograph sessions. Wristbands will be distributed the morning of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, there will be giveaways, sales, displays, shop tours and a special unveiling of a Unilever-sponsored Chevrolet Camaro. | Learn more

Hendrick Motorsports, Friday, May 27-Saturday, May 28: Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers will make an appearance over the weekend, with Chase Elliott (11 a.m.) and Alex Bowman (4:30 p.m.) at the shop Friday. Kyle Larson (11:30 a.m.) and William Byron (12:30 p.m.) will make appearances on Saturday, May 28. Additional activations include kids’ activities, pit stop demonstrations and an engine building demonstration. | Learn more

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, Friday, May 27: Fan Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event officially kicks off at 10 a.m., is open to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, partner displays, pit stop demonstrations and racing simulators. In addition, fan day will feature an autograph session with NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush and team co-owner Brad Keselowski and driver Chris Buescher. For the first time ever, RFK Fan Day will feature a dunking tank, where fans can attempt to ‘dunk‘ No. 17 driver Chris Buescher, as well as other pit crew members and team executives, with all proceeds benefiting charity. | Learn more