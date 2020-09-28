The race to save the season

Editor’s note: This is Part I of a five-part series detailing how NASCAR successfully ran its 2020 season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Part II: Schedule | Part III, Tuesday: Broadcast | Part IV, Wednesday: Teams | Part V, Thursday: Fans

Engines never fired, prompting an unwelcome silence that lasted 65 days.

NASCAR had already parked and unloaded trailers at Atlanta Motor Speedway in preparation for its March race weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series haulers filed in Thursday night, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series arrived Friday morning. Even FOX Sports’ broadcast equipment was laid out and ready to go.

By 11:36 a.m. ET on March 13 — still that Friday, before garages opened — everyone from officials, teams, fans and media had been told to pack up and head home.

There would be no racing that weekend.

Nor the next at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

That was NASCAR’s first major decision made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was beginning to impact sports nationwide at this time.

“Every 10 minutes, a new announcement came from some league or some team that it had been postponed or it had been delayed,” said Tom Bryant, NASCAR’s managing director of racing operations who was part of a larger team that designed the protocols to return to racing.

“It pretty quickly became obvious that it was inevitable we were going to have to pause for some period of time. So, it wasn’t shocking.

“I didn’t appreciate the gravity of the situation yet. I don’t think I did until a few days later.”

COVID-19: Timeline, schedule, driver and track messages

Three, to be exact.

On March 16 — the Monday after — NASCAR postponed all race weekends through May 3. That included seven of the Cup Series’ 26 regular-season events. NASCAR held its first meeting the next day to discuss a return-to-racing plan with complete understanding the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t going to end anytime soon.

Steve O’Donnell (executive vice president, chief racing development officer), Scott Miller (senior vice president, competition), Ben Kennedy (vice president, racing operations) and Ben Baker (managing director, domestic broadcasting) formed an internal group tasked with figuring out the schedule, competition and broadcast aspects and coordinating with necessary outside parties, such as tracks, teams and broadcast partner FOX Sports. Bryant and John Bobo (vice president, racing operations) then headed a separate 29-person NASCAR team in charge of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

“Egos were set aside,” Bryant said. “You had all these disparate organizations whose sole interest was returning to our livelihoods, and everyone was willing to do their part to get us there.”

A month later, on April 17, NASCAR extended its pause through May 9. The Cup Series was supposed to return at Martinsville Speedway that weekend, but Virginia’s stay-at-home order prevented that from happening.

Eight regular-season races were postponed at this point.

That same day, though, NASCAR also shared the formation of a seven-race, seven-week exhibition esports series called the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. Current and former drivers competed against one another from the safety of their own homes on simulators, all while being broadcast live on FOX networks for entertainment purposes. The intent of the makeshift league was to fill the on-track void, even if done so virtually.

“The first piece was really understanding how long we thought we’d be down,” O’Donnell said. “Extending the cancellation or postponement, I would say, gave us enough time to put together a schedule. One of the fundamental things we really tried to do was not announce a schedule that we would then have to postpone or continuously revamp.”

NASCAR met that goal. It wasn’t until April 30 — 48 days after the Atlanta postponement — that NASCAR revealed a revised May schedule. The Cup Series was set to make its return at Darlington Raceway on May 17, the first of seven national series events in an 11-day span.

