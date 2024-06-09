- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
Race Rewind: Kyle Larson out-duels the field in road-course thriller
Relive the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway that saw Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. battle it out in a NASCAR Cup Series road-course thriller.