Race Rewind: Early drama and a big upset at New Hampshire
Three spots. Four races. That‘s all that remains until the NASCAR Playoffs begin. Aric Almirola became the 13th different winner of the 2021 season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He was well below the cutline entering the 22nd points-paying events, sitting all the way down in 27th and 232 points outside the picture. Now […]
Aric Almirola carried the weight of a winless season while chasing a playoff berth that seemed implausible for a driver buried deep in the standings on a Stewart-Haas Racing program that had yet to take a checkered flag. With darkness falling at New Hampshire, Almirola saw his season suddenly come into focus. Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off the surprise victory, a vital boost for SHR, Ford and another shakeup of the NASCAR playoff picture.
LOUDON, N.H. — After Sunday‘s Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR‘s Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller met with members of the press. The event was scheduled for 301 laps, but due to darkness following an early rain delay, the race was deemed complete at the conclusion of Lap 293. […]
With a stunning victory in Sunday‘s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola sent shock waves through the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Playoff standings. With hard-charging Christopher Bell closing behind him, Almirola crossed the finish line at the 1.058-mile track .657 seconds ahead of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win the […]
