Race Rewind: Buescher holds off Truex, delivers back-to-back wins
Relive the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan that saw Chris Buescher hold off a dominant Martin Truex Jr.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up.
Truex has won three of the last eight Richmond races.
Truex led over 250 laps on the way to his third win of the season.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the northeast this weekend for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s just over one-mile mostly flat oval.
After 120 messy, physical, tense minutes, the USWNT slid to its worst World Cup finish ever.