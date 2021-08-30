Race Rewind: Blaney goes back-to-back in wild Daytona race

SNY

On this edition of Bronx Backstories, former New York Yankees catcher Todd Greene tells Sweeny Murti what it was like to catch President George W. Bush's first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series. Greene explains how electric it was in Yankee Stadium following the events of 9/11, how he ended up being the one to catch the pitch instead of Jorge Posada, and what he said to the President afterwards. Watch more Bronx Backstories: https://sny.tv/shows/bronx-backstories-yankees-baseball About Bronx Backstories: New York Yankees beat reporter Sweeny Murti shares behind the scenes stories from his history covering the Bronx Bombers with special guests ranging from players to coaches to insiders and more.