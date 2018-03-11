Race results, Xfinity point standings after DC Solar 200

Brad Keselowski beat Justin Allgaier and Kyle Busch to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway.

It is Keselowski’s 37th Xfinity win.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell and Jamie McMurray.

Keselowski led 67 of 200 laps in a race that was halted twice for rain.

Click here for race results.

Points

After his fourth straight top 10 to begin the year, Elliott Sadler has a one-point lead over teammate Tyler Reddick.

Justin Allgaier completes a JR Motorsports’ sweep of the top three spots. He is seven points back from Sadler.

The top five is completed by Bell (-8) and Daniel Hemric (-21).

Click here for the full point standings