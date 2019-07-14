Race results and standings after Quaker State 400 at Kentucky

Kurt Busch won his first race in nearly a year and locked himself into a spot in the upcoming playoffs with his win in Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

In an exciting finish and final lap battle with younger brother Kyle, the elder Busch sibling held on when the two brothers made contact heading into Turn 4 and edged ahead to take the checkered flag.

Erik Jones tied his best finish — third-place — for the fourth time thus far this season.

Wrapping out the top 5 were Kurt Busch’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Kyle Larson, in fourth place and Denny Hamlin rallied late to finish fifth.

POINT STANDINGS:

With Joey Logano finishing seventh, Kyle Busch was able to close the gap on Logano’s series-leading points amount.

Kyle Busch came into Saturday night’s race 18 points behind the series-leading Logano. But after his runner-up finish at Kentucky, Kyle Busch is now just 11 points behind Logano heading into next weekend’s race at New Hampshire.

Kevin Harvick, meanwhile, is third in the standings, a distant 101 points behind Logano.

