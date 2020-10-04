Race results, point standings after Talladega

A chaotic overtime period with multiple restarts ended with Denny Hamlin winning Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega.

Hamlin was declared the winner after NASCAR reviewed the finish to determine whether he took the lead by illegally passing below the yellow line at the bottom of the track.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, William Byron and Chase Elliott.

NASCAR rescinded a penalty against Elliott for illegally passing below the yellow line, saying he was forced below it by Chris Buescher. Buescher finished 22nd

Matt DiBenedetto, who crossed the finish line second to Hamlin, was penalized by NASCAR for forcing Byron below the yellow line as they battled for the lead. DiBenedetto was scored as finishing 21st.

Click here for the race results.

Playoff standings

Hamlin joined Las Vegas winner Kurt Busch in locking himself into the Round of 8.

That leaves six spots left to be clinched in the cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

Joey Logano holds the final transfer spot.

The final four spots in the playoff standings are Kyle Busch (-21 points from cutoff), Austin Dillon (-21), Clint Bowyer (-37) and Aric Almirola (-48 points).

Click here for the point standings.

