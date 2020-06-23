Race results, point standings after Talladega Cup race

Ryan Blaney, who led a race-high 63 laps, survived a wreck-filled last lap to edge Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and win Monday’s Cup Series race at Talladega. It’s his first victory of the season.

It is Blaney’s second consecutive victory at Talladega.

The top five was completed by Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. Bubba Wallace finished 14th.

It is the 10th consecutive superspeedway race that’s seen a driver earn their first victory of the season.

Point standings

Kevin Harvick finished 10th and retains his points lead. He has a 23-point advantage over Joey Logano.

The top five is completed by Blaney (-25 points), Chase Elliott (-32) and Brad Keselowski (-49).

