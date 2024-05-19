Advertisement

Race results: Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 at Riverhead Raceway

staff report
·2 min read

Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200

Riverhead Raceway

  • Race results:

Pos.

Car No.

Driver

Sponsor

Laps

Diff.

1

16

Ron Silk

Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes

208

2

64

Austin Beers

G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric

208

0.434

3

51

Justin Bonsignore

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

208

0.492

4

34

JB Fortin

A&R Material/CYA Screen Print/Johns Fuel Oil

208

0.705

5

2

J.R. Bertuccio

Gershow Recycling

208

0.809

6

3

Jake Johnson

Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks

208

1.143

7

46

Craig Lutz

Riverhead Building Supply

208

1.388

8

5

John Beatty, Jr.

Elite Sound Studios Inc.

208

1.436

9

1

Patrick Emerling

Fleetworks Inc

208

1.584

10

81

Mark Stewart*

Cromer’s Market/Keith Grimes

208

1.7

11

49

Chris Young*

Earth’s Splendor

208

1.911

12

24

Justin Brown

Kennedy LI Realty/Motorcycle Mike Esq.

208

2.056

13

22

Kyle Bonsignore

Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto

208

2.245

14

84

Tyler Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

208

2.415

15

7

Doug Coby

Baldwin Automotive

208

2.456

16

88

Roger  Turbush

Rheem

208

2.827

17

18

Ken Heagy

Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant

208

3.019

18

4

Tim Connolly

Connolly Companies, LLC

208

3.546

19

45

Jack Handley, Jr.*

Hydro Action/Suffolk Precast

208

4.224

20

26

Gary McDonald

Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply

208

7.531

21

0

Tom Rogers

BNP Machine/SSRP

207

1 Lap

22

54

Tommy Catalano

FX Caprara

201

7 Laps

23

19

Anthony Sesely

Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing

172

36 Laps

24

56

Trevor Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

146

62 Laps

25

66

Timmy Solomito

USNE Power/Kennedy Realty

140

68 Laps

26

32

Tyler Rypkema

Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling

105

103 Laps

27

96

Matthew Brode*

Peter Clark Motorsports

97

111 Laps

28

2

Allan Pedersen*

Checker/Won Manufacturing

97

111 Laps

29

1

Melissa Fifield

Pine Knoll Auto Sales

76

132 Laps