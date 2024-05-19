Race results: Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 at Riverhead Raceway
Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200
Riverhead Raceway
Race results:
Pos.
Car No.
Driver
Sponsor
Laps
Diff.
1
16
Ron Silk
Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes
208
–
2
64
Austin Beers
G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric
208
0.434
3
51
Justin Bonsignore
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
208
0.492
4
34
JB Fortin
A&R Material/CYA Screen Print/Johns Fuel Oil
208
0.705
5
2
J.R. Bertuccio
Gershow Recycling
208
0.809
6
3
Jake Johnson
Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks
208
1.143
7
46
Craig Lutz
Riverhead Building Supply
208
1.388
8
5
John Beatty, Jr.
Elite Sound Studios Inc.
208
1.436
9
1
Patrick Emerling
Fleetworks Inc
208
1.584
10
81
Mark Stewart*
Cromer’s Market/Keith Grimes
208
1.7
11
49
Chris Young*
Earth’s Splendor
208
1.911
12
24
Justin Brown
Kennedy LI Realty/Motorcycle Mike Esq.
208
2.056
13
22
Kyle Bonsignore
Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto
208
2.245
14
84
Tyler Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
208
2.415
15
7
Doug Coby
Baldwin Automotive
208
2.456
16
88
Roger Turbush
Rheem
208
2.827
17
18
Ken Heagy
Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant
208
3.019
18
4
Tim Connolly
Connolly Companies, LLC
208
3.546
19
45
Jack Handley, Jr.*
Hydro Action/Suffolk Precast
208
4.224
20
26
Gary McDonald
Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply
208
7.531
21
0
Tom Rogers
BNP Machine/SSRP
207
1 Lap
22
54
Tommy Catalano
FX Caprara
201
7 Laps
23
19
Anthony Sesely
Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing
172
36 Laps
24
56
Trevor Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
146
62 Laps
25
66
Timmy Solomito
USNE Power/Kennedy Realty
140
68 Laps
26
32
Tyler Rypkema
Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling
105
103 Laps
27
96
Matthew Brode*
Peter Clark Motorsports
97
111 Laps
28
2
Allan Pedersen*
Checker/Won Manufacturing
97
111 Laps
29
1
Melissa Fifield
Pine Knoll Auto Sales
76
132 Laps