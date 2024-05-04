Race results: Granite State Derby at Monadnock Speedway
Granite State Derby
Monadnock Speedway
Race results
Pos.
Car No.
Driver
Sponsor
Laps
Diff.
1
3
Jake Johnson
Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks
150
—
2
64
Austin Beers
G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric
150
1.595
3
1
Patrick Emerling
Fleetworks Inc
150
2.009
4
46
Craig Lutz
Riverhead Building Supply
150
2.335
5
60
Matt Hirschman
Elite
150
2.534
6
51
Justin Bonsignore
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
150
3.446
7
25
Brian Robie
Maurice Enterprises
150
3.63
8
15
Joey Cipriano III*
Dependable Energy & Bass Plating
150
4.525
9
92
Anthony Nocella
Nocella Paving/K and D Associates
150
4.715
10
16
Ron Silk
Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes
150
4.973
11
58
Timmy Solomito
GAF Roofing
150
5.231
12
54
Tommy Catalano
FX Caprara
150
5.625
13
19
Anthony Sesely
Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing
150
6.101
14
84
Tyler Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
150
6.52
15
43
Matthew Kimball
J&M Towing and Recovery/Poodlack Wealth Mgmt
150
6.957
16
4
Tim Connolly
Connolly Companies, LLC
150
10.429
17
56
Trevor Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
150
11.281
18
18
Ken Heagy
Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant
150
12.017
19
5
Kyle Ebersole
Ebersole Excavating Inc.
149
1 Lap
20
01
Melissa Fifield
Pine Knoll Auto Sales
141
9 Laps
21
32
Tyler Rypkema
Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling
91
59 Laps
22
22
Kyle Bonsignore
Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto
84
66 Laps
23
79
Jonathan McKennedy
Christopher’s Towing
60
90 Laps
24
81
Nathan Wenzel*
1812 Auto Body
34
116 Laps