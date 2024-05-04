Advertisement

Race results: Granite State Derby at Monadnock Speedway

Granite State Derby

Monadnock Speedway

  • Race results

Pos.

Car No.

Driver

Sponsor

Laps

Diff.

1

3

Jake Johnson

Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks

150

2

64

Austin Beers

G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric

150

1.595

3

1

Patrick Emerling

Fleetworks Inc

150

2.009

4

46

Craig Lutz

Riverhead Building Supply

150

2.335

5

60

Matt Hirschman

Elite

150

2.534

6

51

Justin Bonsignore

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

150

3.446

7

25

Brian Robie

Maurice Enterprises

150

3.63

8

15

Joey Cipriano III*

Dependable Energy & Bass Plating

150

4.525

9

92

Anthony Nocella

Nocella Paving/K and D Associates

150

4.715

10

16

Ron Silk

Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes

150

4.973

11

58

Timmy Solomito

GAF Roofing

150

5.231

12

54

Tommy Catalano

FX Caprara

150

5.625

13

19

Anthony Sesely

Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing

150

6.101

14

84

Tyler Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

150

6.52

15

43

Matthew Kimball

J&M Towing and Recovery/Poodlack Wealth Mgmt

150

6.957

16

4

Tim Connolly

Connolly Companies, LLC

150

10.429

17

56

Trevor Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

150

11.281

18

18

Ken Heagy

Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant

150

12.017

19

5

Kyle Ebersole

Ebersole Excavating Inc.

149

1 Lap

20

01

Melissa Fifield

Pine Knoll Auto Sales

141

9 Laps

21

32

Tyler Rypkema

Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling

91

59 Laps

22

22

Kyle Bonsignore

Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto

84

66 Laps

23

79

Jonathan McKennedy

Christopher’s Towing

60

90 Laps

24

81

Nathan Wenzel*

1812 Auto Body

34

116 Laps