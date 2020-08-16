Chase Elliott dominated to win Sunday’s inaugural Cup race results on the Daytona road course.

He led 34 of 65 laps and beat Denny Hamlin to score his second win of the year.

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Chris Buescher.

Kaz Grala finished seventh in his Cup debut. He was filling in for Austin Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Click here for the race results.

Point standings

With his win Sunday, Elliott is fourth in the standings 164 points behind Kevin Harvick.

The top five is Harvick, Hamlin (-118 points), Brad Keselowski (-136), Elliott and Ryan Blaney (-184).

Click here for the point standings.

Follow @DanielMcFadin

Race results, Cup point standings after Daytona road course originally appeared on NBCSports.com