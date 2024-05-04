What race number is 2024 Kentucky Derby? Post times for Saturday races at Churchill Downs

On the first Saturday of May, as the late afternoon bleeds into the early evening, about 150,000 onlookers will gather inside the most famous racetrack in the world for horse racing’s preeminent event.

After the crowd sings along to “My Old Kentucky Home,” 20 horses will head into the starting gates, take off and sprint 1 1/4 miles around a dirt oval, with one horse passing under the shadow of Churchill Downs’ iconic Twin Spires and crossing the finish line first to etch their name in history as a Kentucky Derby champion.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby, the 150th running of the United States’ longest continuous sporting event, will serve as the marquee event Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, though for all of its tradition and lore, it won’t be the only race taking place Saturday.

The Derby is one of a number of races that are held annually on Derby Day, with spectators flooding into Churchill Downs hours before the Derby’s starting gates open.

Where does the Derby fit into that larger day? Here’s what you need to know about Saturday at Churchill Downs:

What race number is the Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is the 12th race that will go off Saturday at Churchill Downs, beginning about 90 minutes after the preceding race, the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic.

What time is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Date : Saturday, May 4, 2024

Time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will air on NBC, its customary broadcast home.

How many races are there on Kentucky Derby day?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is one of 14 races that will be held Saturday, making it one event — albeit easily the most high-profile — on a busy day at Churchill Downs.

Here’s a list of the other races that will take place Saturday, along with start times:

Race No. 1 : Maiden Special Weight, completed

Race No. 2 : $80K Allowance Optional Claiming, completed

Race No. 3 : $100K Allowance Optional Claiming, completed

Race No. 4 : Knicks Go Overnight, completed

Race No. 5 : Twin Spires Turf Sprint, completed

Race No. 6 : Derby City Distaff, completed

Race No. 7 : Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, completed

Race No. 8 : Pat Day Mile, 2:46 p.m. ET

Race No. 9 : American Turf, 3:40 p.m. ET

Race No. 10 : Churchill Downs, 4:31 p.m. ET

Race No. 11 : Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic, 5:27 p.m. ET

Race No. 12 : Kentucky Derby, 6:57 p.m.

Race No. 13 : $100K Allowance Optional Claiming, 8 p.m. ET

Race No. 14: Maiden Special Weight, 8:35 p.m. ET

