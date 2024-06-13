Race on as Liverpool target's €40m release clause expires TOMORROW

Jeremie Frimpong was one of the stars of Bayer Leverkusen’s double-winning campaign, scoring an incredible 14 goals and adding 12 assists in 47 matches for Xabi Alonso’s side.

His work in tandem with fellow wing back Alex Grimaldo was one of the features of Leverkusen’s historic season, in which they went unbeaten across ALL their domestic matches.

Their overall sequence without losing was finally ended at the last hurdle when Atalanta beat them comprehensively in the Europa League final, the only blemish on an otherwise flawless season.

Jeremie Frimpong Leverkusen

Frimpong, 23, has since become one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer window with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United all credited with interest in the Dutchman.

The right-sided player is currently with the Netherlands alongside Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch as they gear up for their European Championship campaign which commences against Poland on Sunday.

Frimpong €40m release clause revealed

The former Celtic star extended his contract back in October with his current terms expiring in 2028 but there remains a glimmer of hope for interested teams to sign him for a knockdown price.

However, that opportunity closes TOMORROW.

Sport Bild reports that there exists a €40 million release clause in Frimpong’s Leverkusen deal but it runs out on June 14, the same day Euro 2024 begins.

That means Liverpool and any other potential suitors are into the final 24 hours before Frimpong’s price likely jumps exponentially.

Frimpong has previously spoken about Liverpool, describing a move to Anfield as tempting.

Liverpool right back uncertainties

There is uncertainty over Liverpool’s right side with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expiring in 2025 and no breakthrough yet reached over a new deal.

Furthermore it is believed the England man sees his future as a central midfielder and if that is the case then Conor Bradley looks like he will be heading into the new season as Liverpool’s right back.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is reported by Sport Bild to have been in touch with Leverkusen about getting Frimpong even cheaper, given the scale of Barca’s financial issues, but that looks unlikely at this stage.

More probable is that if Frimpong is sold by his current club, it will happen later in the summer and for considerably more than €40m.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

