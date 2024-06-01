RN_AggiesWire-copy

Every recruiting cycle, there are usually one, two, or even more elite offensive line prospects who every blue-blood program is vying to land no matter the scheme fit or past success in O-line development. That prospect in the 2025 recruiting class is five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.

Hailing from Lewisville, Texas, Fasusi is scheduled to take an official visit to College Station on June 6 as well as consecutive weekend visits to Oklahoma (June 14) and Texas (21) after visiting Missouri and LSU earlier this month.

However, nothing is set in stone, as Fasusi recently spoke to On3's Chad Simmons regarding where every contending program stands heading into the summer:

"At the end of the day, I’m just going to let it play out and see what school comes out on top.”

Given Fasusi's approach, it's clear he's carefully considering his options. Each official program visit will play a crucial role in determining his best collegiate fit. It's worth noting that all three programs- Texas, Oklahoma, and College Station- have a rich history of developing offensive linemen over the past three decades.

So far this offseason, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, alongside O-line coach Adam Cushing, has landed five offensive line commitments in the 2025 recruiting class:

Four-star OT Jonte Newman

Four-star OT Marcus Garcia

Four-star IOL Connor Carty

Three-star OT Tyler Thomas

Three-star OL Joshua Moses

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: The race to land 2025 5-star OT Michael Fasusi is a tight one