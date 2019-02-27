The race for fourth: Arsenal, Chelsea Manchester United, and Tottenham credentials analysed

After beating Southampton on Sunday, Arsenal occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot - Telegraph

Going into this midweek round of Premier League matches, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are separated by three points with 11 games of the season remaining.

Who is most likely to claim the final Champions League spot, and who will fall short?

The Premier League table as of Wednesday morning

Arsenal - 4th, Pld 27, Pts 53, GD 18

Reason to be cheerful

After the horrendous defeat at Bate Borisov, Arsenal have stabilised and produced decent performances in the return leg and at home against Southampton on Sunday. Mesut Ozil's improved form and fitness is also a big bonus.

Reason to be fearful

Arsenal's terrible away form - just five league wins under Unai Emery - means it's not inconceivable they'll fail to pick up another victory on the road before the end of the season. Tottenham, Leicester, Watford, Everton, Wolves and Burnley look like pretty imposing fixtures for a team that won five league games on the road in the whole of 2018.

Strength of opposition

Given Arsenal's struggles against elite opposition in recent years, it will be a relief to know they only have two of the 'Big Six' left to play - Tottenham on Saturday and then United at home eight days later. It's those awkward looking away matches that will be concerning Emery.

Form

Mixed. A record of five wins and three defeats from their last eight league matches underlines Arsenal's inconsistency.

Harmony

Hard to keep track as it changes from week to week. At the moment, there is a lid on the simmering unease that came to the boil after the defeat to Bate - after all a place in the top four and last 16 of the Europa League is a respectable position to be in. But it won't take much for frustrations over Arsenal's lack of identity and defensive organisation to pour out again.

Manager rating

Few fans doubt Emery's passion and dedication - the question mark is whether he can get the team playing with a more coherent style. The reactionary and ever-changing nature of Arsenal's performances this season can be viewed either as pragmatic or displaying a lack of direction.

Distractions

Mesut Ozil's repeated unavailability through illness has been an unwelcome topic of discussion throughout much of the season. Arsenal will be hoping that Emery has ended the debate by essentially saying: stop missing training because of the sniffles and I'll play you. Aaron Ramsey's looming departure is perhaps more of an issue long term.

In the short term, continued Europa League progress means Arsenal's fixture list will remain unrelenting.

Mesut Ozil has produced improved performances over the last week Credit: Getty Images

Injuries

Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin's long-term absences have seriously undermined Arsenal's defence, which has been exposed again and again this season. Bellerin's injury has been particularly debilitating since he provides so much of Arsenal's width and they have no-one who is even close to being an adequate replacement. Danny Welbeck has also been much missed since his season ended in November.

Otherwise Arsenal have a clean bill of health, assuming Alex Iwobi and Stephan Lichtsteiner shake off knocks they picked up against Southampton.

History of bottling

Missed out on fourth in the 2017-18 season after a damaging mid-season dip. Last year they were so far from the top four they didn't even have the chance to bottle it.

Pressure - How critical is Champions League qualification?

Extremely. Arsenal's entire business model is predicated on Champions League qualification funding their transfer spending. To miss out for a third straight season would be disastrous.

Our prediction: Troubles on the road will see United pip them at the post.

Manchester United - 5th, Pld 27, Pts 52, GD 17

Reason to be cheerful

With eight wins and two draws from his first 10 games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the best start of any manager in Premier League history. There is an increasing feeling at Old Trafford that Solskjaer can do no wrong - heightened by Sunday's draw in adversity against Liverpool.

Reason to be fearful

The recent rash of injuries could leave United exposed in key areas. PSG also showed that United can still be caught short against the very best opposition.

Strength of opposition

A tricky run-in. United play fellow 'Big Six' opposition in three of their remaining 11 matches, as well as facing potentially awkward trips to Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Form

Peerless. United have comfortably more points than any other team in the Premier League since Solskjaer took over.

Harmony

After the gritty drama of the Jose Mourinho era, Solskjaer's United is more like an episode of Neighbours. Sure, there are scrapes along the way but really everyone loves each other and things tend to turn out alright. Marcus Rashford wishing his manager a happy birthday on Tuesday summed up the good vibes around Old Trafford right now.

Manager rating

Through the roof. Charming, tactically smart, adores the club. If United fans were creating their dream anti-Mourinho coach in a lab, they'd struggle to produce something better than Solskjaer. Earning a point against Liverpool despite losing three players to injury was another feather in his cap.

Distractions

Barring a miracle, United's Champions League campaign will end away at PSG on March 6, leaving them with just the FA Cup as a possible distraction. Speculation over Solskjaer's future could become an unwanted sub-plot.

Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof have been among a number of players who have been reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Credit: PA

Injuries and squad depth

United could be without 10 players for their trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, including key men like Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford. In their absence Solskjaer has called on the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to step up.

History of bottling

No great pedigree in the bottling stakes, though failed to finish in the top four three seasons ago when they were involved in a similarly tight race.

Pressure - how critical is Champions League qualification?

Financially, United could cope without qualifying for the Champions League, while their history and standing ensures big names will still want to join. The most tangible blow to missing out could be in the calibre of manager they are able to attract should they ditch Solskjaer at the end of the season.

Our prediction: United to pinch fourth.

Chelsea - 6th, Pld 26, Pts 50, GD 16

Reason to be cheerful

That surely things can't get any more ludicrous. To put their current plight into context, Sunday's mind-bending Carabao Cup final defeat ended with head coach Maurizio Sarri having to clarify that he was talking about goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's "conduct" not his "condom".

Reason to be fearful

As Chelsea lurch from one crisis to another, their supporters will be wondering what improbable catastrophe will befall them next.

Strength of opposition

Trips to Anfield and Old Trafford will fill Chelsea fans with dread, especially after comprehensive defeats at Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City this season. To stand a chance of finishing fourth, Chelsea can't afford to drop points in winnable looking home games Brighton, Wolves, West Ham, Burnley and Watford.

Form

Three losses in their last four league games have seen Chelsea drop out of the top four. Last week's pair of cup defeats added to the gloom.

Harmony

Even by Chelsea's lofty standards, this is a pretty impressive implosion. If it were a Premier League Years' treatment, imagine Sarri clapping his hands above his head slowly while shaking his head mournfully - to the strains of Cast's Walk Away.

Manager rating

Whatever shred of authority the already under-fire Sarri enjoyed was well and truly destroyed by Kepa refusing to be substituted on Sunday. At a club where patience has been in short supply since the Roman Abramovich takeover in 2003, Sarri appears to be heading the way of Andre Villas-Boas and Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Anyone got a number for Guus Hiddink?

Distractions

Where to start. Not only are Chelsea expected to change their manager imminently, they also have been slapped with a transfer ban and could be hit with a partial stadium closure after the racist chanting that marred December's draw at MOL Vidi. Oh, and their contractual wrangle with former head coach Antonio Conte could go to court. Oh, and Sarri must decide whether to drop Kepa or not.

On the playing front, their Europa League involvement means their fixture list will remain squeezed over the next few weeks. Should league results continue to go against them, Chelsea may opt for the United and Arsenal tactic of recent years and sacrifice domestic points to focus on the Europa League route into the Champions League.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League would almost certainly see Eden Hazard leave Chelsea Credit: Getty Images

Injuries

One blessing for Chelsea is they have a clean bill of health.

History of bottling

Only twice in the Abramovich era have Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League - though one of those was last season when they fell away spectacularly after Christmas.

Pressure - How critical is Champions League qualification?

Financially they could take the hit, but to miss out on the Champions League for a second consecutive year would almost certainly mean losing Hazard. It would also be a reputational disaster, which would not go down well with the image-conscious Abramovich.

Our prediction:A second successive finish outside the top four.

