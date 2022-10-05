Race for the Case Week 6: Kansas hosts TCU & Mike Leach has a solution for NIL issues

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back picking the biggest Week 6 college football games against the spread. The Red River rivalry returns as Texas travels to Oklahoma, Alabama hosts Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa, Kansas will try to go 6-0 vs TCU this week, Utah and UCLA square off in a big PAC-12 game & Tennessee will try to take down a gritty LSU team. Plus, Mike Leach has thoughts on how to solve the current NIL issues and the guys play Would You Eat It?

2:12 Mike Leach’s NIL solution

16:25 Hans Niemann update

19:55 Would You Eat It?

32:10 Texas @ Oklahoma

34:30 #17 TCU @ #19 Kansas

36:30 #8 Tennessee @ #25 LSU

40:47 #11 Utah @ #18 UCLA

44:36 Texas A&M @ #1 Alabama

