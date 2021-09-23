Race for the Case: Week 4 college football picks from Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde

Week 4 of the college football season is here and the games of the week are No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6.5) in Chicago and No. 7 Texas A&M (-4.5) vs. No. 16 Arkansas in Arlington, Texas.

The College Football Enquirer breaks down the big games on Tuesday’s podcast and again during the “Race for the Case” betting podcast released Thursday.

Dan Wetzel wants no part of the Notre Dame-Wisconsin matchup that features Irish quarterback Jack Coan facing his old team.

"The thing about Coan, when guys get this game they either play unbelievable or horrible — there's no in-between," Wetzel said. "When you get to play your old team, it's either four touchdowns or four picks."

But alas, Wetzel had to make his pick.

The crew is also dubious of Arkansas in what is a prove-it game for the program. Sure, the Razorbacks beat Texas, but does that really mean anything? The Aggies have a strong front seven that should provide a lot more resistance than the Longhorns offered.

The guys also break down No. 19 Michigan (-20.5) hosting Rutgers, No. 9 Clemson (-10) traveling to N.C. State and No. 4 Oklahoma (-17.5) hosting West Virginia.

All lines via BetMGM.

