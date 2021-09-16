Race for the Case: Week 3 college football picks from Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Week 3 of the college football season is here and the game of the week is in the SEC, where No. 1 Alabama makes its first trip to Gainesville in a decade to take on No. 11 Florida.

The College Football Enquirer broke down the game on Tuesday’s podcast and again during the “Race for the Case” betting podcast released on Thursday.

Alabama is favored at BetMGM by 15.5 points and everyone knows what the Tide will bring to the game — an explosive offense behind quarterback Bryce Young and a punishing defense, particularly along the line.

The questions surround the Gators, namely how much coach Dan Mullen will play quarterback sensation Anthony Richardson. The 6-4, 236-pound quarterback has UF fans salivating even if he is second on the depth chart behind starter Emory Jones.

Richardson is a physical specimen who in two blowout victories is 6-of-11 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also carried the ball six times for 192 yards and two touchdowns. So the offense is averaging 27.4 yards per snap when he is in there.

Mullen though has downplayed Richardson, saying he is relying on pure athletic ability and is prone to missing assignments and not recognizing coverages. Still, he is an undoubted X-factor, the rare kind of talent that even Alabama can’t necessarily handle.

How much Richardson plays, and in what role, could determine this game. Check out the podcast for a more complete breakdown of that, four other big games, plus the lock of the week from each of our pickers.

