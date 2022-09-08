Race For the Case Week 2: Can Texas overcome a double-digit spread?
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger make their picks for Week 2 of the college football season. The fellas choose their winners against the spread in #1 ranked Alabama @ Texas, Tennessee @ Pittsburgh, Iowa State @ Iowa in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game, Kentucky @ Florida, Baylor @ BYU and as always give their locks of the week.
1:40 Alabama @ Texas
15:30 Tennessee @ #17 PITT
20:45 Iowa State @ Iowa
25:00 #20 Kentucky @ Florida
28:25 #10 Baylor @ #25 BYU
31:26 Lock of the week
