Race For the Case Week 2: can Texas overcome a double-digit spread?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger make their picks for Week 2 of the college football season. The fellas choose their winners against the spread in #1 ranked Alabama @ Texas, Tennessee @ Pittsburgh, Iowa State @ Iowa in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game, Kentucky @ Florida, Baylor @ BYU and as always give their locks of the week.

1:40 Alabama @ Texas

15:30 Tennessee @ #17 PITT

20:45 Iowa State @ Iowa

25:00 #20 Kentucky @ Florida

28:25 #10 Baylor @ #25 BYU

31:26 Lock of the week

