Race favorite Kyle Larson crashes in NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa

Kyle Larson had the best car in Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.

But his hopes of winning for a second consecutive week went away after a crash on Lap 219 at the beginning of Stage 3 following contact with Daniel Suarez.

Denny Hamlin was also collected in the incident on the frontstretch.

Suarez moved up the track with Bubba Wallace to the inside of his left-rear quarter panel during the hectic restart, with Larson spinning after contact with the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Hamlin was in between Larson and the wall and had nowhere to go.

BIG TROUBLE FOR KYLE LARSON.



📺 : USA Network | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ptwp3jo9vB — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 17, 2024

Larson, the pole sitter, led for 81 laps and won Stage 2 after restarting in 33rd place following a Lap 79 caution.

After several minutes of repairs on pit road, Larson made speed to meet the damage vehicle policy before taking the No. 5 Chevrolet to the garage for repairs.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: