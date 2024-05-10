Race for Europe 'certainly not over' - Robinson

Stephen Robinson says St Mirren fans can "dream" of a European adventure, but insists there's still work to do for his side.

Victory over fourth-placed Kilmarnock on Saturday, coupled with Dundee failing to win at Tynecastle, would secure the Buddies a first trip to the continent in 37 years.

But Robinson is making clear they still have to cross the line despite a comfortable gap to Dundee in sixth.

“It was important last week that we got a win to get a little bit of distance between us and Dundee,” the manager said.

"But it is certainly not over. I will reiterate that. There is still a lot to play for, nine points.

“Nothing was decided on the game last week so it is important we pick up points on Saturday. We haven’t got enough points to be in Europe yet.

“That is for fans to dream of, for everyone to get excited about, here within the dressing room, as soon as Monday came we had points to gain to confirm that position."

Kilmarnock travel to Paisley knowing avoiding defeat will all but seal their spot in fourth, with Robinson expecting an rowdy crowd.

"These are the games you enjoy," he said. "We will have a full house in the stadium. It is meant to be a sunny day as well so there will be a carnival atmosphere.

“Derek McInnes has done a fantastic job, he deserves every bit of credit. They have been fantastic. They are a difficult team to play against.

“I thought Derek recruited well at the start of the season and so it has been proved, but we aim to get three points to push them all the way.”