Race draws hundreds to Grand River

Apr. 20—HARPERSFIELD — More than 330 people braved a brisk wind and chilly temperatures to participate in the Lake Metroparks Canoe and Kayak Race.

The event has been a part of the Lake Metroparks offerings for 35 years, said organizer Brian Davidson as he prepared to call the first participants to the riverfront to embark on their trip down the Grand River to Madison Township.

The race started more than 35 years ago as the Mad Hatter canoe race that eventually came under the auspices of the park. Many of the participants have continued the custom of wearing unique headwear during the trip.

"We had 340 people pre-registered. It is a huge crowd. It is probably highest since 2016," Davison said.

He said the event is a break-even proposition that allows people to experience the outdoors with other people.

Davidson said some people come from Pennsylvania and Michigan to enjoy the beauty of the Grand River.

Some people attend the race to spend time with friends. Lisa Wharton of Bainbridge and Robin Winzer of Mentor are best friends from high school and just like spending time together.

"I love this" Winzer said

Parking was a bit scarce and a shuttle was provided for participants seeking to challenge themselves on the water. A long line of participants wound through the northern side of the park as they waited their turn to enter the river.

Dan Kenst, and his daughter Destinee Kenst, both of Madison, decided to be a part of the race for a little father-daughter time. Dan Kenst said it was his third time making the trip.

He said he did the race with his wife, and oldest daughter before Destinee asked him to take her on the trip this year.

Ashtabula County residents Brittany Kendzerski, of Ashtabula, and Adri Sndyer, of Monroe Township, both were making the trip for the second time.

"We were bored and we wanted something to do," Snyder said with a laugh.