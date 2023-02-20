Late race drama sends the Daytona 500 into NASCAR Overtime
Don't miss the biggest moments from the 2023 Daytona 500 in this week's Race Rewind.
Some of the best champions in NASCAR history never rose the prestigious Daytona 500 trophy. Who's going to rise to the occasion at the greatest spectacle in racing this year?
Racing fans never like a lot of commercial breaks. But when they cut into a multi-car crash at the Daytona 500? That's when they take to Twitter.
Those within the racing world are used to races sometimes ending under yellow. The casual NASCAR fan has to wonder why, especially at Daytona 500.
Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when the caution came out on the final lap.
Results and points standings after the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday in the longest running of "The Great American Race."
Austin Cindric kicked off his rookie season with a win in the Daytona 500 last year. Here's how to watch who will become 2023's Daytona winner.
Ricky Stenhouse inched back in front Joey Logano in the nick of time, pushing ahead as a caution flew on the final lap to win the 2023 Daytona 500.
Accidents late in the race often determine which drivers have the best shot at winning the Daytona 500.
