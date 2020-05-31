Late-race crash foils Elliott, Logano in Bristol thriller

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano crashed out of contention in a heated battle for the lead with three laps remaining in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With laps ticking down in the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500, Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet charged low in Turn 3 and drifted up into Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford. The two cars clanged together and squeezed into the outside retaining wall, handing the lead and eventual victory to Logano’s teammate, Brad Keselowski.

Elliott and Logano discussed the late-race exchange on pit road after the 500-lap event. Logano finished 21st and Elliott 22nd as the final two drivers on the lead lap.

