Late-race collision foils Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell at New Hampshire

Michael McDowell and Ryan Blaney had a civil post-race discussion on pit road Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with McDowell apologizing for late-race contact that cost both drivers solid finishes in the USA Today 301.

McDowell sent his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford deep into Turn 1 on a restart with nine laps remaining in regulation, with all cars on wet-weather tires in damp conditions after afternoon showers at the 1.058-mile track. McDowell’s Mustang slid up into the No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Blaney in their contest for second place, with both drivers making a long, smoky slide through the corner behind leader Christopher Bell — the eventual winner in overtime. Both drivers continued on to log lead-lap finishes, but neither returned to the top 10.

Blaney — the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series’ preceding race last weekend at Iowa Speedway — said the remorse didn’t provide much solace after his 25th-place result in the 36-car field.

McDowell continued on to finish 15th, admitting post-race that the move was prompted in part as a last-ditch effort to qualify for the Cup Series Playoffs.

