Late-race chaos forces overtime and major playoff implications
Relive the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race from the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway that saw NASCAR Overtime and the defending champion eliminated.
Roval points, results: Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe both had impressive rebounds to advance to the next round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Listen in as Kyle Larson breaks down the No. 5's day and takes responsibility for missing the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
It took two overtimes Saturday for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back races following last week's win at Talladega Superspeedway. Allmendinger led the entire first stage but slipped back into traffic after a round of pit stops and didn't get another shot at extending his streak until a series of late cautions.
The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval.
Christopher Bell charged through much of the field in the late laps and won Sunday's Cup Series playoff race to advance to the Round of 8.
Larson won't be a back-to-back Cup Series champion.
CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Larson will not repeat as the NASCAR Cup Series champion in 2022. A 35th-place finish, five laps down, in the Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course on Sunday relegated the No. 5 team beneath the elimination line as Chase Briscoe charged through the field. When […]
NASCAR president Steve Phelps said he was to blame that a meeting with Cup drivers to address safety concerns didn't happen until this weekend.
NASCAR and drivers met to discuss safety issues. While some called it a productive meeting, Kevin Harvick said 'actions are a lot louder than words.'
Daniel Suárez breaks down his day at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval where he had issues with his power steering and with competitor Corey LaJoie on track.
CONCORD, N.C. — No matter what a driver has accomplished in their career, playoff elimination is always a disappointing moment. After Saturday’s Xfinity Series Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, there may have been no driver more disappointed than last year’s series champion. RELATED: Official results | Playoff standings […]
CONCORD, N.C. — In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and […]
