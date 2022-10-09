Late-race chaos forces overtime and major playoff implications

Associated Press

It took two overtimes Saturday for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back races following last week's win at Talladega Superspeedway. Allmendinger led the entire first stage but slipped back into traffic after a round of pit stops and didn't get another shot at extending his streak until a series of late cautions.