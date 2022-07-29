“Race For The Championship” premieres Sept. 1 on USA

Start your engines! USA Network’s new unscripted series “Race For The Championship,” premiering Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs. The series will feature past champions such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, along with other drivers eager to write their own NASCAR legacies, including Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and others.

The 10-week NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on USA. For playoffs results and schedule, click HERE.

The official home of the NASCAR championship and playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

“Race for the Championship” is produced by NASCAR Studios with NASCAR’s Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair and Amy Anderson, and Chaz Gray serving as executive producers.