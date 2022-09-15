'Race for the Championship' Episode 3 preview: Introducing Kyle Busch

Episode three of USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET, and the third of 10 episodes provides exclusive looks and sounds with multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers, in particular two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Each episode throughout the series will feature multiple drivers and their lives and stories away from the track. Busch, Chase Elliott and Harrison Burton will be the three spotlighted tonight as the series heads to Circuit of The Americas and Martinsville Speedway.

In tonight’s episode, you can also expect to see:

• A foretelling moment or two with Kyle Busch, who was in the early stages of his free agency at the time of this filming (Busch announced earlier this week he would drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023);

• A mic’d up, difficult conversation among the No. 9 pit crew after a slow pit stop at COTA;

• Unfiltered reaction from Burton and Busch after last-lap contact between the two sent Busch spinning;

• Samantha and Kyle Busch opening up about their pregnancy journey.

