'Race for the Championship' Episode 2 preview: Daytona 500 in focus

Episode two of USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET, and the second of 10 episodes provides exclusive looks and sounds with multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers as they prepare for and compete in the Daytona 500.

Each episode throughout the series will feature multiple drivers and their lives and stories away from the track. Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Corey LaJoie will be the three spotlighted tonight.

In tonight’s episode, you can also expect to see:

• An exclusive conversation between Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric on pit road following the conclusion of the 2022 duel races — and one that would foreshadow the Daytona 500;

• Additional insight from Blaney on the ending of the Daytona 500, in which he shoved Cindric to victory;

• Upstart Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports agonizing over how to race the final laps;

• Chase Elliott taking to the sky in one of his airplanes as a licensed pilot.

—

How to find USA Network | USA Network streaming on the go