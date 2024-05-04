Race car driver from De Soto coming home to Kansas to compete

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Mandy Chick, a 22-year-old from De Soto, Kansas will be racing in the ARCA Menard Series Tide 150 Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Chick’s eyes are set on the track.

“One little thing on the track can cost us a tenth of a second,” she said.

As all eyes are on her No. 74.

“It’s nice that it’s a hometown race as well because we have the local support of our friends around here,” she said.

The race Saturday is 100 laps around Kansas Speedway, a track she’s familiar with.

“I have driven by this track as a child and have always dreamt of racing here. The fact that I get to do that now is so exciting,” she said.

She’s been behind a wheel since she was 6-years-old. Because racing, runs in the family.

“First female in my family to race,” she said. “My dad and grandpa raced before I did.”

While Kansas has her heart, Daytona is home to her greatest accomplishment yet.

“I got to race there last year at my first super speedway race ever was Daytona, finishing top five after starting the race 25th was great,” she said.

Chick races part time but she stays busy visiting schools and talking with kids.

“I really love being a role model and being able to encourage others to get involved in whatever they’re interested in, especially racing,” she said.

She’s also a student herself, at Rose-Hulman institute of Technology in Indiana.

“I’m graduating in May,” she said. “I am getting my Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and my Master in Engineering Management at the same time.”

But before she walks the stage, she hopes to cross the finish line in the top five.

Chick says she hopes to make racing a full time career but she’s also interviewing with a few companies for an engineer position.

No matter what route life takes her on. She’s enjoying the ride.

