A race between Simone Biles and Christian Watson broke out at AJ Dillon's Memorial Day party. Did the NFL player or Olympian win?

If a group of NFL players and an Olympic athlete gather for a Memorial Day party, it’s no surprise that competitive juices are flowing.

That was the case over the weekend when AJ Dillon, along with his wife, Gabrielle, hosted several Green Bay Packers teammates and their significant others at their stomping grounds of Door County.

And if social media posts are any indication, the Dillons know how to throw a party.

Simone Biles and Christian Watson competed in a race over the Memorial Day weekend in Door County during a party that AJ Dillon and his wife, Gabrielle, hosted.

Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love, wide receiver Christian Watson, tight end Josiah Deguara and new teammate Jonathan Owens were among the guests.

The day included the usual lake events, with some boating and lawn games, but one activity that caught the attention of those across the internet was a race between Watson and Simone Biles, who is Owens' wife and one of the greatest gymnasts in history.

Did the NFL player or the Olympic great take this one?

Despite an early slip from Watson, gold went to the Packers' second-year wide receiver. Watson, who's coming off a rookie season in which he caught seven touchdowns and 611 yards on 41 receptions, was a track athlete in high school and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine, so it's probably not a huge shock he won this race.

AJ Dillon, Jordan Love and Josiah Deguara have some fun on a boat during a Memorial Day weekend party in Door County.

While Biles is one of the best Olympians ever, track isn’t her sport. It’s gymnastics where she has seven Olympic medals — four golds — and 19 world championship gold medals to her name.

We’d say Biles could put Watson and the Packers through her specialties during the next get-together, but Packers fans would probably be holding their breaths seeing Watson and Co. on a balance beam or the vault.

So, during the next party, how about a safe boat ride around Egg Harbor for the 4th of July festivities ahead of training camp later that month? But it’s a safe bet that this would turn into a tubing competition of some sort.

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens, along with his wife Simone Biles, were part of a group that attended a Memorial Day weekend party in Door County that was hosted by AJ Dillon and his wife, Gabrielle.

Either way, the Packers, who will be one of the younger offensive teams in the league, are sure enjoying themselves during the offseason.

The Packers continue the second week of OTAs Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Simone Biles races Christian Watson at AJ Dillon's Memorial Day party