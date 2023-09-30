A race against time: How this Penn State football offense must find itself in three weeks

Penn State football has played five games in 2023, won them all and easily so.

It is beating opponents by about 30 points per game.

And yet we are really no closer to understanding how Nittany Lions stand to fare in their toughest tests — in particular, the two games that should define their season beyond everything else.

Because, as expected, the Penn State defense is deep and very good. The special teams are serviceable. Bur the offense, with its elite-talent quarterback, and double-barrel tailbacks and improving offensive line?

It's a study in inconsistency at best, surprising dysfunction at worst.

It's a team that scores far more points than it ever feels like it should — as in Saturday's 41-13, second-half mauling of Northwestern.

Which makes you wonder: Can this operation possibly be good enough to win its toughest tests?

Even with an open week ahead for rest and re-focus. And with exhibition work after that against Massachusetts.

Because, once again, the Saturday's final score really didn't address Penn State's potential deficiencies and undoing. The Lions don't figure to be able to wear down Ohio State and Michigan for a combined 71 points, or anything close, like they did defenseless Northwestern and overmatched Illinois.

Here's the thing: A one-game step-back after an emotional victory can be expected. But this offense has failed to unlock its supposed powerful running game after more than a month. (Third-string tailback Trey Potts looks most decisive hitting scrimmage).

It's pass game, with prudent, big-armed quarterback Drew Allar, hasn't completed a true downfield pass, it seems, since the first quarter of the season's first week.

Rarely, do they even try.

Drew Allar, Penn State need help at receiver

Actually, Allar's passing game looked more disjointed than ever at Northwestern, which entered the game not intimidating anyone. It seems odd that Allar repeatedly looked off-base with his top receivers at this point.

Meanwhile, while his wideouts aren't necessarily dropping passes, they aren't helping him much, either.

Rather, this may be more of an everyone-must-grow-and-get-a-little-better-by-the-week kind of deal. Allar, a first-year starter, is still relatively inexperienced. He's erring on the side of safety over big-play risk with his decision-making. And Penn State, for once, just doesn't seem to have an elite, No. 1 receiver. Certainly not a Top Two. At least not yet.

In years past, when someone such as Sean Clifford needed help, wideouts promptly stepped up to answer: from KJ Hamler to Jahan Dotson to Parker Washington and even one-year transfer Mitch Tinsley. They repeatedly made the tough catches required to keep a drive going, to earn momentum and to just make everything look better.

Instead, Allar must check down to his running backs and tight ends (who he should target more often). Defenses sense it and are closing near scrimmage, which makes life harder on those all-star tailbacks.

One issue leads to another.

Which means Penn State must rely on its fast and furious defense for its biggest plays; for the defense to lead games and define the narrative and make it easier to actually score points.

And that will work just fine against most opponents. But Ohio State won't allow it − not with its attacking speed on defense and skill talent on offense. Michigan won't allow it, either, not with its power at the point of attack and a seasoned quarterback and more productive running.

This Penn State plan may not carry it in the two games that will decide whether this season is any better than the last one. To prove that the program has truly made progress. To finally lead it to the playoffs.

So the order is this: Work a significant offensive tune-up over its next three uneven weeks of rest, subpar competition and big-game preparation.

It has certainly taken longer than we figured to get to where we thought part of this team would be.

If anything, it's become a midseason race against time.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Can Drew Allar, offense be ready for Ohio State?