Here’s how the race for the AFC’s top seed stands with three weeks left in season

And then there were three.

In the past two weeks, the race for the AFC’s top seed has lost a contender. Two weeks ago, it was the Dolphins. Over the weekend, the Ravens fell out of the race. Both technically are alive for the lone bye in the playoffs, but each has less than a 1% chance, per the website Playoff Status.

It’s fair to expect to see little movement in the race this holiday weekend, as none of the three teams faces an opponent with a winning record. However, a huge matchup awaits in Week 17 when the Bills travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

A Cincinnati victory could be a huge boost to the Chiefs, because the Bills (and Bengals) hold a tiebreaker over the Chiefs by virtue of a victory over Kansas City.

Here’s a closer look at the race, including the strength of schedule for each team from Eat Drink Sleep Football.

Record: 11-3

Conference record: 8-2

Net points: Plus-135

Remaining schedule: at 3-11 Bears (Saturday); at 10-4 Bengals (Jan. 2); vs. 7-7 Patriots (TBD)

Strength of schedule ranking: 17th (tied)

Chance of being No. 1 seed (from Playoff Status): 50%, up 6% from a week ago

Chiefs

Record: 11-3

Net points: Plus-92

Conference record: 7-3

Remaining schedule: vs. 7-7 Seahawks (Saturday); vs. 4-10 Broncos (Jan. 1); at 6-8 Raiders (TBD)

Strength of schedule ranking: 28th

Chance of being No. 1 seed (from Playoff Status): 40%, down 5% from last week

Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 10-4

Net points: Plus-81

Conference record: 6-3

Remaining schedule: at 7-7 Patriots (Saturday); vs. 11-3 Bills (Jan. 2); vs. 9-5 Ravens (TBD)

Strength of schedule ranking: 5th (tied)

Chance of being No. 1 seed (from Playoff Status): 9%, up 2% from last week