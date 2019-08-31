Race accident kills second Australian jockey in 2 days

DARWIN, Australia (AP) -- A female jockey died Saturday during a race at a track in Darwin, the second rider to die on consecutive days in Australia.

Melanie Tyndall, 32, who was also a police officer, had been riding at the Fannie Bay track in Darwin when her horse fell during the third race. She died later in hospital.

Thoroughbred Racing NT and the Darwin Turf Club confirmed Tyndall's death: ''Melanie's mount Restless appeared to clip the heels of another runner, she became unbalanced and was dislodged near the 300-meter mark.''

On Friday, 22-year-old female apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge was killed after falling from her horse during track work at Cranbourne in Victoria state near Melbourne.

Australian horse industry figures show 21 jockeys have been killed in the country since 2000, 18 of them during races and three during track work. In February, a Victoria state trainer died, also after falling from a horse during a training run.

