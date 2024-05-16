Raccoon storms field at Philadelphia Union game in record-breaking chase

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday night's Philadelphia Union game came to a sudden halt when a furry surprise guest attempted to join the game!

A raccoon caused quite a ruckus when it stormed the pitch during the first half at Subaru Park in Chester.

It evaded capture for 161 seconds, leading workers on a chase to the roars of an entertained crowd.

🚨 SIGN HIM NOW! 🦝 pic.twitter.com/rX1QGoJygg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 16, 2024

MLS says the raccoon delay broke the league's record for game stoppage due to a live animal on the field.

It took 10 workers to eventually capture the critter using trash cans and posterboard.

"Our friend was put in good hands with Hoffmans Pest and has been safely released!" the Philadelphia Union said.

The Union ultimately lost to New York City, but the game has still cemented its spot in Philly history.