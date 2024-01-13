Raccoon fight caught on home trail camera; ‘not a usual occurrence’

A Colorado woman who monitors nocturnal wildlife activity with trail cameras on Saturday shared footage of two raccoons fighting near a water station.

“When good raccoons go bad,” Camera Trap Sue, who lives in Hartsel, joked via X. “This isn’t a usual occurrence in the garden, typically they all get along just fine but every once in a while this happens.”

The footage shows one raccoon emerging from the darkness to launch a frontal attack against the raccoon at the water station, and a second attack by the same raccoon from the rear.

When good raccoons go bad 😁🦝🦝🥊🥊 This isn’t a usual occurrence in the garden, typically they all get along just fine but every once in a while this happens. pic.twitter.com/gjUlHMQss0 — Sue (@CameraTrapSue) January 13, 2024

The animals do not appear to have been injured.

Raccoons are the stars of Sue’s X account. At times they’re shown passing swiftly past the camera in such numbers that she has dubbed the passageway the “Racoonobahn.”

Earlier Sunday, Sue shared footage showing 30-plus raccoons “toing and froing” along the Raccoonobahn at a time when the temperature was 1 degree Fahrenheit.

The raccoons’ antics – and those of other critters – are so entertaining that Sue has garnered more than 13,000 followers.

